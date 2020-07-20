Kids Tablet – 7 inch Kids Edition Tablet with IPS Eye Protection Screen Android 9.0 WiFi Camera Bluetooth 1GB/16GB and Kids-Proof



Price: $54.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 13:56:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Surfans Y57 New generation Kids Tablet

Technical support for Y57:

1. Why my tablet cann’t connect to the internet ?

If you connect internet before, enter Setting> Network & Internet> WiFi, then press the wifi and hold on for 2 seconds and click forget it, then enter correct password to connect again.

If still not work. you can reset your wifi (Settings> System> advanced> reset options> reset Wi-Fi, mobile & bluetooth> Reset Settings )

2.How to make the tablet running more smooth??

The Tablet hardware designed as kids first tablet. Parents can help or teach kids Clean up multitasking timely, just press multitasking icon (the square icon at the bottom of screen) and clear the tasks do not need. It will help to increase the speed of tablet.

3. How to change into Spanish？

Default language is English, Enter Setting> System> Language & Input> Language> Add a language then select Spanish, now you can find Spanish in Language Prefrences interface, just press and hold then drag target language to the Top, now it’s done.

This device support most languages in the world, such as English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Arabic, etc

New generation Kids Tablet

1024*600 IPS resolution delivers bright colors and crisp pictures,quad core processor brings the best experience for reading and watching.colorful bumper case, kids’ tiny fingers can easily operate,download app from google play store and long-lasting battery.

The kids tablets with WiFi supporting 189 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and so on, every kid can play on it. The Surfans Y57 kids tablets is ideal for kids to play and learn.

Specifications:

Battery: 3000mAh Li-ion Battery

Working Time: 3-5 hours

Power Device: Input AC100-240V,Output DC [email protected]

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

Input/Output Ports: 1 x Micro USB, 1 x Earphone Jack, 1 x Micro SD Card Slot

Language: Multi-languages

Dimensions: 7.5 x 4.6x 0.5 inches

Weight: 0.73Ib.

Kids-Proof Case

Do not need to worry about sliding the tablet in accident, for each corner of the tablet is around with non-toxic bumpers. Most importantly, it is the biggest surprise for your children to get such a cute tablet as a gift, well packed with colorful design.

Google Android 9.0 System

Equipped with latest Android 9.0 Operate System to ensure you can download and run tons of apps from google play store without any concern on the compatibility. tons of Apps for gaming, social sharing are available, such as Facebook, Netflix, YouTube.

Pre-Loaded and Endless Kid-Friendly Content



This kids learning tablet with parents control mode gives parents peace of mind by control your kids access to thousands of apps, games, videos and filtered websites. Easily manage what your kids access and how long they spend on. so now you can choose which apps, books, games, and videos your little can access to.

You can use the following APPs safely: *Search by Voice *Gmail *Contact Sync *Calendar Sync *Talk *Maps *Street View *YouTube *Play store And many more!

The internationally recognized GMS gives you peace of mind in the U.S. and abroad.

Running System on the latest Android 9.0 Quad core 1.5Ghz, has 1GB RAM and 16GB internal Storage, it’s possible to run a variety of entertainment apps fluently. Perfect choice for entertainment and education.

IPS screen, Dual Camera, Wifi and Bluetooth



Front 0.3MP,Rear 2MP, there’s more to share. Take videos, snap more clear pictures with the 2.0MP rear camera and easily post them to FaceBook and Twitter.

Improved Wi-Fi module enables you experience faster loading speed for browsing the web, streaming music, making video calls and more.

Built-in Bluetooth allows pair with Bluetooth devices. It even could power up other device via the USB port

Great Visual Experience

Equipped with 7″, 5- point capacitive multi-touch IPS screen at 1024×600 pixels screen, enjoy your photo on amazingly clear screen.,it is also ideal for watching HD movies, playing games, browsing the website, or reading

Perfect both for Kids and Parent

Surfans Y57 offers easy-to-use parental controls, so you can keep an eye on tablet use

It is a perfect gift for your children. It will keep them entertained for hours. You can download your child’s favorite applications and watch their favorite movies from a single device. The tablets are loaded with features that will satisfy both parents and children

What’s in the box?

1 x Surfans Kids Tablet

1 x USB Cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Tablet Stand

【Perfect Tablet for Kids】 The kids edition tablet build-in high-performance quad-core processor and Android 9.0 system. offers access to a range of age-appropriate and up to date fun content including games, videos, paintings, and educational apps. It’s an ideal Kid’s gift for Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthday

【High-end Configuration】 The full-featured tablets for kids receives good appraisal for its well-equipped components. The kid tablet is composed with quad core CPU, latest Android 9.0 system, 1024×600 IPS HD display screen, Wifi, Bluetooth, dual camera, touchscreen, 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM. Kids will get an all-in-one powerful device

【Fantastic Experience】 This new version kids tablet will present you faster loading speed for browsing the web, streaming music, making video calls such as Youtube, Facebook,etc. and more, will give you bright and vivid graphics and excellent view experience. More stable Wifi module and long lasting battery bring you better using experiences

【Kid-proof Case】 The 7 inch tablet with case, made of premium soft silicon, skin-friendly, safe to touch, and can avoid damages caused by drops and bumps at play, easy for little hands to hold. The lightweight and durable bumper case is essential in protecting the kid tablet and extending its service life

【Kids Friendly Tablet】 The 7 inch tablets for kids is kid friendly tablets with parental controls, where you can configure the parameters of the programs, apps, and use of the tablets browser. We’re pleased to provide customer if any issues when using and we are confident in the tablet