Kids Tablet 7 inch 32GB ROM 2GB RAM Kidoz Pre Installed IPS HD Display WiFi Android 10.0 Tablet Kid-Proof Bluetooth Tablets for Kids, Compatible with The New Disney + APP, Blue

NOT A TOY – Full featured 7” HD Android tablet with 2GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage and additional capacity up to 128GB with micro SD card (not included);

3500 mAh BATTERY – Will keep children occupied for 4-6 hours on a long car ride on a full charge;

KIDOZ PRELOADED – World’s Largest Mobile Network for Kids. Enables children to safely watch videos, play games and apps in an easy-to-use, protected environment. More than 100 million active users learn while having fun;

PARENTAL CONTROL – Password protected so parents can set account controls;

DURABLE – Specially designed case protects tablet against bumps and drops. Sturdy stand on the back for easy hands-free video watching and chatting.