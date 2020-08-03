Kids Smartwatch for Boys Girls – Smart Watch for Kids with 7 Games Music Player Camera School Mode SOS Phone Watch for 4-12 Students Children as Birthday Gift (Pink)



Product Description

Watch Functions: Two-way Phone Calls (need 2G netwrok and SpeedTalk sim card), 7 Games, Music MP3 Player, School Mode, Camera, Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stopwatch, Timer, Dial Log, Calendar, Customized Wall Paper, 12/24HR Time Format, Silent Mode, Five Languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian.

WILLOWWIND Kids Smartwatch



Funny ever for your kids

Note Before You Buy

1. This is a 2G smart watch for kids, please be sure your area has 2G signal. Not compatible with 3G/4G/WiFi.

2. Please purchase a sim card to make phone calls. Recommend: SpeedTalk USD5.00/month plan. No sim card comes with the watch.

3. Not support: Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T mobile or US Mobile.

4. This phone watch doesn’t need APP or APN settings, quite convenient and it protects your privacy; No GPS or Text Function.

Games: 7 funny and intelligent games will bring a very good time to kids, while they can train their brains more flexible.

Music & Camera: With HQ MP3 player and HD camera function, children can enjoy music and take pictures and selfies. This will be a great fun for every kid.

School Mode: You don’t have to worry about disturb. When switch on, calling functions will stop, won’t call in and out, and the game is not available. But SOS function is still in working.

Remember All the Nice Moments

Children can take pictures and selfies. Reserve the good times. You can set image size as: 240*320, 640*480, 240*240, 160*120. Image quality as normal, good, low.

Very Useful Tool in Maths

This is a very helpful tool. Fast and accurate counting helps children to calculate and improve learning efficiency. Children can calculate addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, and have clear displays and numbers that can help your child solve simple calculation problems.

Become Master of Time

Let each child learn to manage and allocate their own time. The alarm clock is a life assistant and can be set in 3 different time periods to remind children to do what they need on time. Operate and develop your child to maintain a strong sense of time.

School Mode Keeps Disdurb Away

You don’t have to worry about disturb. After switch on, you can set the time period for the watch to be locked. In this condition, calling functions will stop, won’t call in and out, and the game is not available. But SOS function is still in working.

Stopwatch and Timer

Smart watch comes with stopwatch and timer feature. These are useful tools when children do sports or competitions.

Your Children Will Gonna Love It

This could be the best ever for kids on birthday or Christmas or Halloween’s day. Let’s us have fun and enjoy it!

