Kids Smart Watch for Boys Girls – Kids Smartwatch with Call 7 Games Music Player Camera SOS Alarm Clock Calculator 12/24 hr Touch Screen Children Smart Watch for Kids Age 4-12 Birthday Gifts

Product Description

A decent kids gift



Functions:

1. Seven kinds of games 2. Three Alarms Clock 3. Five Country Language 4. SOS5. Wallpaper 6. Camera 7. Photos 8. Dial 9. Ten Contacts 10. Calendar 11. Calculator 12. Time (12/24hr format)and Data 13. Silent Profile 14. Calllog 15. Music Player

A very Easy-to-operate children’s watch

Don’t need to download app, don’t need to connect cell phone, all the functions are built-in the watch, very easy to operate for kids. It’s a great gift for kids 4-12 years old

How to make calls

Purchase a SIM Card (we don’t provide in the package)， we recommend Speedtalk for US. For other countries, pls make your card supports 2g, and your local have 2g signal.

Specifications:

Screen: OGS Capacitive Touch Screen

Battery of smartwatch: 400mAh PolymerBattery

Rechargeable Type: USB cable

Languages: English, Français, Español,German, Italiano

Time format: 12/24hr

Games: 7 Funny games

Color: Black, Pink, Blue

Fun Puzzle 7 Games



This kids smartwatch built-in 7 learning games:

2048, Basketball Shoot Master, Bee War, Pinball Hit Bricks, Car Grab Goods, Eat Gold, Ultimate Racing. That will effectively exercise kids’

ability to respond, logical thinking and hand-eye coordination, best gifts for kids! And parents can limit the daily game time, let children

play the game within a reasonable time.

How to copy files and make MP3 work



Connecting the watch with computher, you need to download the mp3 format music to the file “”My Music”folder.

SOS Emergency Call



SOS Emergency Call: Kids Smart Watch, when in distress, kids can press the SOS key for 3 seconds to circularly call families’ numbers for

help. You can set up to 2 SOS numbers. Great help for kids in emergency situation!

Functions



The Kids Smartwatch have 7 Learning Games, 3 Alarm Clocks, 5 Country Languages, 12/24 time format, SOS, Wallpaper, Camera,

Photos, Dial, Ten Contacts, Calendar, Calculator, Time and Data, Silent Profile, Calllog, Music Player, School Mode.

Package include: 1 x Smart watch; 1 x Charging cable ; 1X Use manual



Q& A



1. Q:How do I make the watch can make calls?

A: You need to purchase a SIM Card (we don’t provide in thepackage)， we recommend Speedtalk for US. For othercountries, pls make

your card supports 2g, and your local have 2g signal.

2. Q:How long does the battery last?

A: Long standby time is 3-5 days.

3. Q:How to copy files and make MP3 work?

A:Connecting the watch with computher, you need to download the mp3 format music to the file “”My Music”folder.

