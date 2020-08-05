Kids Headphones, Wireless headphones for kids Unicorn headphones for girls Bluetooth headphones with Adjustable Headband, Over On Ear Headset w/Mic for Smartphones/School/Kindle/Tablet/PC Online Study



Price: $29.98

(as of Aug 05,2020 23:39:21 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Cute Girls Headphones



Cat-ears Headphones: Cute enough for kids to use while at school, online classes at home or travelling.

Customised Color: The bright purple color on the kids headphones is galvanized, won’t fade easily.

Durable and Safe: The cute kids headphones applied safe, impact resistant, BPA Free nontoxic materials, safe and reliable.

Wireless Headphones for Girls



Cute Unicorn Design: The kids over-ear headphones are designed with two ears and a unicorn horn, unicorn gift for unicorn lovers.

Comfortable to Wear: The headband is soft enough to wear with stuffied material, light in weight, quite comfortable even for a long time use.

Sparkly Kids Headphones: On the surface of the headband and the two cat ears sticked up many breathtaking sequins, shining under the light, little girls love them!

Kids Bluetooth Headphones



Fast Charging: Simply charge the bluetooth headphones for kids with the included charging cable for 1-2 hours, the charging will be complete.

Long Battery Life: When the power is sufficient, it can be used 4-6 hours. Standby time reaches 60 days!

Light Indicator：When charging, solid red light will be on. Finishing charging, solid blue light will be on. When the kids headphones are short of power, the red light will flicker.

Adjustable Kids Headphones



Wired/Wireless Kids Headphones: This kids headphones over ear come with an audio cable, making this bluetooth kids headphones can be a wireless headphones, but also a wired headphones for girls

Adjustable Headphones: The unicorn headphones is adjustable, can be adjusted to fit your kids perfectly age 3-12 years old, and won’t feel loose.

Kids Headphones Pink

The unicorn headphones are designed for young kids above 3yrs old, combinating with the most popular elements among the kids- Unicorn, rainbow, plus the pink color, perfect for girls!

Wire/Wireless Headphones

The cute cartoon kids headphones have applied 40mm speakers, stereo bass headphone with clear sound effect, enabling your kids to have a ear feast when listinging to music!

Unicorn Gift Set

TCJJ headphones are ideal unicorn gifts for unicorn lovers at Christmas, Thanksgiving, Birthday, or unicorn fans who are going back to school, online study at home or enjoying music.

Unicorn Set

Unicorn Package Box: The kids headphones girls are with nice unicorn box, plus a gift card, perfect for unicorn fans birthday gifts.

Package Included

1*Unicorn Headphones

1*Unicorn Gift Box

Product Specifications:

Name: Wireless Unicorn Headphones Color: Pink

Transmission Range:≤10m

Charging TIme: 1-2 h

Service Time:4-6h

Kids Headphones Wireless



Kids Headphones with Bluetooth

Excellet Sound Quality: The wireless headphones for girls adopt the newest bluetooth 5.0 version. They feature a high-fidelity sound quality, whick is very important for kids who enjoy music, offering your kids a ear feast.

Universal Compatibility: compatible with any devices with bluetooth, iPod, iPad,kindle,tablets etc.

Wired/Wireless Kids Headphones: The kids headphones over ear come with an audio cable, making this bluetooth headphones can be wireless headphones, but also wired headphones.

Step 1: Pressing the on/off button for three to five seconds, you will hear “Bluetooth modes” comes our from the headphones, the indicator light will flash.

Step 2: Connect the girls headphones with your phone(HM01). You can press+/- to play the next/previous song. ON/OFF to pause or play or answer the phone.

【WIRELESS & WIRED KIDS HEADPHONES】These kids bluetooth headphones over ear adopts the newest 2020 bluetooth 5.0 version, also come with an audio cable. Your kids can use them as both wireless headphones and wired headphones, very convenient expecially when out of power. The cable supports control from various devices like smartphones, tablet, kindle, PC and music players.

【LONG BATTERY LIFE】The wireless headphones for kids adopt the newest bluetooth technique, which offer a long battery life. Simply charge 1-2 hours, and last for 4-6 hours. Best tool for online study. They also feature a high-fidelity sound quality, which is very important for kids who enjoy music, offering your kids a ear feast.

【EXCELLENT AUDIO QUALITY & ADJUSTABLE HEADBAND】The cat ear headphones produce Crisp,clear sound and bumping bass which provides maxmium listening enjoyment for your kids and allow them indulge in music, audiobooks and multiple learning resources. These unicorn headphones for girls are adjustabl. Adjust the headband size to fit different-sized heads, which makes it perfect for toddlers, teens, tween, teenagers, young girls for school, online classes or airplane travelling above the age of 3.

【UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY & WARRANTY SERVICES】These ipad headphones for kids also work with standard 3.5mm headphone jack, compatible with ios and android devices, smartphones, iPod, iPhone, iPad, kindle ,tablets etc. 12 month replacement warranty, 24-hour Customer Support Service.