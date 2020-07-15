Kids Headphones – noot products K11 Foldable Stereo Tangle-Free 3.5mm Jack Wired Cord On-Ear Headset for Children/Teens/Boys/Girls/Smartphones/School/Kindle/Airplane Travel/Plane/Tablet (Navy/Teal)



Price: $16.99 - $14.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 05:26:41 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Compact, Travel Ready

Foldable design, transport your headphones safely while traveling or stay organised.

Adjustable Headband

Ensure perfect fit and lightweight design for long lasting comfort. Perfect for music, movies, games and educational time.

Nylon Braided Cord

Premium nylon fabric prevents tangling and adds another layer of durability.

Fit

On-Ear

On-Ear

On-Ear

On-Ear

On-Ear

Wired

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Connection

3.5mm plug

3.5mm plug

3.5mm plug

3.5mm plug

3.5mm plug

Volume Control / Microphone

X

X

X

X

✓

Colour Selection

Mint/Coral

Soft Pink

Teal/Lime

Flamingo Pink/Grey

Black

On-ear headphones has padded soft cushions and noise reduction. Adjustable headband to ensure a perfect fit, and a lightweight design for kids age 3 and up. Foldable design for a more compact storage. The cord is a 5 feet long nylon braided cable. Designed for kids, girls, boys, children, toddlers, school.

24-Month Hassle-Free Warranty, Easy to Reach Customer Service.

Please note that there is NO microphone, remote or volume control on these headphones.

Compatible with all smartphones and tablets with 3.5mm jack devices