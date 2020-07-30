Kids Games Watchs Phone – 1.54 inch Touch Screen Game Smart Watch with MP3 Music Player Call SOS Calculator Alarm Clock Camera 7 Games Watchs for Boys Girls Birthday Gifts



♐2-Way Phone Calls➤➤Be sure your area is covered with 2G network for the sim card to work.You can consult a local operator to purchase a SIM card that supports 2G signals, then this kids smartwatch makes and receives phone calls, anytime anywhere. Smartwatch won’t come with sim card, please purchase it additionally.

♐More Funtion Smart Watch➤➤Dial, 7 Games, Music player, Camera, Phone, SOS Emergency Call, Calculator, Voice Recorder, Photo Album, Alarm Clock,12/24 hr format(manual set time). Support multiple languages: English (default), French, Spanish, German, Italian. We believe this smart watch will bring a healthy and happy childhood to the children. If you have questions about the product, we are committed to providing the best services and return & refund policy.

♐Camera& Recorder &Music Player➤➤The kids smart watch support inserts memory card(1GB Micro SD Card is included in the package, but SIM Card is not included), so you can take selfie, record your voice, and save in the card. Also can play the MP3 music that downloading from computer (Save the mp3 files on Micro SD Card:\ My Music folder). The sound quality is clear and the volume is adjustable. PLS NOTE: this game watch is not waterproof!

♐Puzzle Game➤➤This kids smartwatch built-in 7 learning games: 2048, Basketball Shoot Master, Bee War, Pinball Hit Bricks, Car Grab Goods, Mario Eat Gold, Ultimate Racing. Accompany your child through boring leisure time, and also exercise your child’s intelligence. And parents can limit the daily game time, let children play the game within a reasonable time.

♐SOS Emergency Call➤➤When the child is in a dangerous state, press the power button twice on the standby interface to make an SOS call, and it will automatically call the first two numbers in the phonebook (ie, mom and dad). If they do not answer, they will call twice in succession and notify them by text message. avoid accidents, and let the child grow up safely and happy. Great help for kids in emergency situation!