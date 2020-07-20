Kids Camera, 8.0 MP FHD Digital Video Recorder Shockproof Action Cameras with 2 Inch IPS Screen and 32GB SD Card for Girls Boys Gifts Green

Price: $24.99
(as of Jul 20,2020 08:25:17 UTC – Details)
Product Description
KIDS VIDEO CAMERA
Kids Camera, 1080P FHD Digital Video Recorder Shockproof Action Cameras with 2 Inch IPS Screen and 32GB SD Card for Girls Boys Gifts
Package included
Suibety kids digital camera
Neck lanyard
32GB SD card
Card Reader
Charging Cable
User Manual
GREAT GIFTS FOR KIDS
COST-EFFECTIVE KIDS DIGITAL CAMERA
Specially designed for boys and girls. Colorful, cute, LIGHTWEIGHT and portable outlook attracts kids between 3-12 years old. Full function design allows them to play with it all-day. The high cost-efficiency makes this digital camera a perfect gift for kids on birthday, Christmas and New Year.
LONG STANDBY TIME MULTI-FUNCTIONAL CAMERA
FRIENDLY MATERIAL AND SHOCKPROOF DESIGN
COST-EFFECTIVE KIDS DIGITAL CAMERA
3 IN 1 DESIGN
Kids Camera, Vedio Recoder, 5-Puzzle Games
1080P FHD
Equipped with 1080P FHD 2-inch super IPS screen, greatly improve the definition of the photos
LONG STANDBY TIME MULTI-FUNCTIONAL CAMERA
USB rechargeable. Built-in 5 puzzle games, equipped with 32GB SD cards to bring kids more pleasure.
QUALITY LENS
Made of high-grade and friendly materials, shockproof design, durable, withstands drops. Lightweight, perfect size for little hands. Comes with a very durable neck lanyard. No need to worry about this video recorder fall or get lost.
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL CAMERA
It does support burst shooting, time-lapse to meet all kinds of demand in a different situation.
【COST-EFFECTIVE KIDS DIGITAL CAMERA】Equipped with 8.0 MP FHD 2-inch super IPS screen, greatly improve the definition of the photos. 15 cute photo frames, 6-level volume adjustment, and 7 filters to capture every impressive moment and bring more fun to children.
【LONG STANDBY TIME MULTI-FUNCTIONAL CAMERA】It’s not only a camera but a video recorder. USB rechargeable. Built-in 5 puzzle games, equipped with 32GB SD cards to bring kids more pleasure. It does support burst shooting, time-lapse to meet all kinds of demand in a different situation.
【GREAT GIFTS FOR KIDS】 Specially designed for boys and girls. Colorful, cute, LIGHTWEIGHT and portable outlook attracts kids between 3-12 years old. Full function design allows them to play with it all-day. The high cost-efficiency makes this digital camera a perfect gift for kids on birthday, Christmas and New Year.
【FRIENDLY MATERIAL AND SHOCKPROOF DESIGN 】Made of high-grade and eco-friendly materials, shockproof design, durable, withstands drops. Lightweight, perfect size for little hands. Comes with a very durable neck lanyard. No need to worry about this video recorder fall or get lost.
【WHAT WILL YOU GET】Package includes Suibety kids digital camera, neck lanyard, 32GB SD card, card reader, charging cable and user manual.