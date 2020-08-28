Kids Bluetooth Headphones Foldable Volume Limiting Wireless/Wired Stereo On Ear HD Headset with SD Card FM Radio in-line Volume Control Microphone for Children Adults (Red)



Price: $22.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 21:04:12 UTC – Details)



SODEE Bluetooth/Wired Headphone foldable for easy storage with detachable 3.5mm audio cable with in-line MIC for kids or Adults

High Precision 40mm Magnetic Neodymium Driver, delivers clear sound and deep bass. Safe volume limiting, headphone is set at 93db max for children when listening by bluetooth or TF card. Volume limited to 108dB max for adults by wired function

Earmuffs used with Skin-friendly Leather Material, and super soft over-ear pads is not just more comfortable for long time wear, but also great at isolating noise. Special design allows kids to enjoy the same song and watch the same movie easily

5 In 1 Function: Bluetooth Music Receiver/Micro SD Player/FM Stereo Radio/ Bluetooth Talk/3.5mm Headphones. Instant Music Sharing With 3.5mm Cables

Adjustable in Length to accommodate different Sizes. Foldable compact design 90-degree ear cups provide extra flexibility, portability, and durability

Up to 6-8 Hours of Playtime with Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery. 7 days standby time. 2 hours standard charge time. By 5 minutes of fast charging you can listen for up to 1 hour