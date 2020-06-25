Kidnappers jailed for total of 19 years after snatching student and making him raid his OWN home

A gang of crooks have been jailed after kidnapping a college student – and then forcing him to rob his OWN house.

Brothers Ibrahim and Hassan Rauf captured the 18-year-old, who will not be named, after laying a devious trap for the teenager.

They then forced him with a mystery accomplice to steal from his own house before being joined by another man Hamza Yusuf, who helped badly beat him.

Shocking footage shows the victim being dragged to an automobile by Hassan and Ibrahim Rauf

Today these were jailed together for a total of 19 years – even though Hassan continues to be on the run.

Detective Craig Tennant from West Midlands Police CID, said, “This was very much an act of revenge: they believed the victim was involved in an earlier in the day robbery where Ibrahim Rauf’s phone was stolen.

“However, there was no evidence to suggest their claims were founded − and their reaction, kidnapping the teenager, attacking him, and threatening him with weapons, was totally unacceptable.

“There is never any excuse for people to just take grievances within their own hands and execute vigilante attacks − and anyone would you risks being jailed.”

Ibrahim, 18, lured the victim in to a shop in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, on May 18 last year after pretending to feel faint and needing help.

His kind-hearted victim assisted him and then come one on one with Hassan, 22, who was simply waiting with a knife.

The lad was bundled in to a Ford Fiesta where that he was over and over punched and his phone stolen.

Hamza Yusuf, captured on CCTV, joined at the conclusion of the ordeal to beat the terrified victim

He was driven to the brothers’ home where his head was covered with a hood and forced to help yet another man, who has never been caught.

They took him back once again to his home where that he was forced to help them steal steal a camera, Asian gold and £2,000 in cash.

His ordeal only ended when that he was dropped off in a Hall Green park where Hassan, now joined by Hamza Yusuf, 24, beat him again before leaving.

Officers arrested the siblings from their home address two weeks later and seized CCTV showing Yusuf’s role in the kidnap and assault.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “At Birmingham Crown Court on December 4 this past year they were found guilty of kidnap, while Ibrahim was found guilty of another charge of robbery and Hassan was found guilty of another charges of robbery and conspiracy to burgle.

“Today they were sentenced at the same court. Rauf, from Yardley, was sentenced to four years. “Yusuf, from Moseley, was sentenced to six years. Hassan is currently wanted for failing to appear at court and there is a warrant out for his arrest. He was sentenced in his absence to nine years.”