Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk restaurant cited for violating coronavirus reopening restrictions

A photo from inside the downtown Nashville bar showed hundreds patrons maybe not following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks as they packed inside to be controlled by music Friday night, the Tennessean reported.

Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell reportedly delivered the citation to the establishment on Saturday for “serving people that were seated at the bar and for not observing proper social distancing inside the establishment” after finding a complaint the prior night.

According to Nashville guidelines, restaurants and stores may reopen with 75 percent capacity as part of Phase Two, albeit while staying with certain social distancing and facial covering guidelines. Bars that don’t serve food and clubs have not been permitted to reopen.

Venues that allow live music are allowed to operate with a lower life expectancy capacity, and patrons and employees must practice social distancing and wear facial coverings. However, no dance floors are permitted and performers must play at a volume that still allows for employees and patrons to converse while keeping six feet of distance between them.

The establishment was believed to have been in violation of Order 6, which requires restaurants to provide seats a proper distance away from one another, and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The use of dance floors can be prohibited.

However, Steve Smith, owner of Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, as well as Tootsie, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central, told the Tennessean he plans to fight, claiming the citation was “selective prosecution,” with a statement from his lawyer, Brian Lewis. The restaurant has cited the Black Lives Matter protests as reason behind its claim.

“We find it very unfair that Mayor (John) Cooper can encourage thousands of people to march with him in violation of his own phases, but he wants to hold the Nashville business community hostage,” Lewis said to the outlet. “We’re sick of it… It is so unfair. It’s a double standard being applied to us, and we’re tired of it.”

Lewis claimed the Honky Tonk, that has been one of 13 Nashville companies cited on the weekend, have been administering temperature checks and all employees were wearing masks. Still, Lewis added, “In our opinion, all Mayor Cooper’s phases were gone when he violated his own phases.”

Previously, the mayor had reportedly attended a rally where people were protesting the death of George Floyd on May 25 within the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

Cooper has additionally defended the best to protest for his residents — including the protests against coronavirus shelter-in-place orders — so long as they maintain social distancing and wear masks. Many of those protesting for the Black Lives Matter cause were wearing masks, the Tennessean reports.

The fine amount the company will face has yet to be determined.