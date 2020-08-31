Kid Rock, 49, Loretta Lynn, 88, get ‘married’ during her son’s vow renewal: ‘Sorry girls, he’s taken now!’

Both Lynn, 88, and her granddaughter Tayla posted photos from her mock wedding to Rock, 49, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie.

KID ROCK’S HONKY TONK HAS BEER PERMIT SUSPENDED FOR VIOLATING NASHVILLE’S CORONAVIRUS ORDINANCES

The “It Only Make Believe” singer sat down on a chair while Rock was photographed down on one knee, placing a ring on her finger.

Lynn wore a white top, black pants and a veil during her ceremony to the “All Summer Long” singer. Rock wore white overalls with no shirt underneath.

“What a weekend!” the country legend captioned photos on Instagram from the weekend festivities.

KID ROCK SLAMS OPRAH IN DRUNKEN RANT AT NASHVILLE BAR

She continued: “My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn’t always easy — heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness.”

Lynn then addressed the “wedding” photos with Rock and said, “My boy @kidrock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married.”

“Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!” the “True Love” singer joked.

On Monday, Lynn made sure to clarify…