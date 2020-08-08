KicksyWheels Scooters for Kids – 3 Wheel Toddler Scooter for Boys & Girls – Toddlers and Kids Toys for 1 Year Old and Up – Three Heights & Light Up Wheels



Price: $36.95

(as of Aug 08,2020 13:12:27 UTC – Details)



7427064695The Kicksy Wheels Scooter offers features that you will surely love including some innovative extra design. With this scooter, your kid can expand their motor skills and at the same time build his/her confidence, ready for moving on to more challenging rides in the future.

✔ DURABLE DESIGN

We know what kids can be like and therefore our three-wheeled scooter was designed to withstand use and abuse of children. It is comprised of aluminium alloy, and sturdy stainless-steel parts. The breaks are extremely reliable and made of highly durable stainless-steel ABS.

✔ GROWS WITH YOUR LITTLE ONE

Kids grow quickly and Kicksy Wheels can grow with them.The Kicksy Wheels scooter features an adjustable handlebar with 4 adjustable height options (25. 5/27. 5/31/34 inches), Works with kids of all ages. Ideal for little ones ages 2 year old and up with a weight capacity of 110 lbs.

✔ SIT OR SCOOT

The Kicksy Wheels Scooter has a foldable or removable seat so your kid can scoot when they want, or sit when they are still learning. The seat has an easy to remove screw you can easily install or remove the scooter seat in just 30 seconds. No more tools needed.

✔ ADDING MORE FUN TO THE RIDE

As your kid scoot, the turning wheels light up in a variety of flashing color, adding fun twist to the ride. Children love this special feature, making their scooter unique!

✔ EASY TO RIDE

The scooter uses the LEAN-TO-STEER technology. This design helps your child develop balance skills, coordination and more

★ Scooter Dimensions

22.4’’ x 9.6’’ x 25.5’’ -inches

Weight: 8.66 lbs.

Wheel Diameter: 120mm Front, 80mm Rear

