Kicker Bullfrog BF400 Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker | 360° Sound Waterproof Dustproof Powerful 20 Watt AMP 3″ Full Range Speakers (2) | 3″x4″ Passive Bass Radiator | 100 FT Wireless Range

Product Description

Key Features



POWERFUL SPEAKERS

The full range speakers 1 in front and 1 in back (3 inches) provide 360 degree sound and the 3”x4” Passive bass radiator provides extra bass.

LEGENDARY KICKER SOUND

The 20 watt built in amplifier ensures your ears receive proper bass and treble anywhere you take this portable speaker.

VERSATILE OUTDOOR SPEAKERS

The Bullfrog 400 will provide big full range sound from any location, campsite, lakeside, poolside, or floating down a river.

WEATHERPROOF

Kicker Bullfrog 400’s are tough weatherproof portable speakers. The Bullfrog 400 is IP66 rated Waterproof and dustproof.

360 DEGREE SOUND

Two 3-inch speakers (1 front and 1 back) provide 360 degree full range sound and the 3”x4” passive bass radiator will pump out extra bass so your ears can enjoy the Legendary Kicker Sound.

KICKER CONNECT APP

Let’s you adjust EQ settings, FM radio station, and lets you pair 2 Kicker bullfrog system for two channel Stereo sound!

BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND BUILT IN FM TUNER – The Kicker Bullfrog BF400 offers built-in Bluetooth, so you can stream stored music and music apps on your iPhone, iPad, Echo Dot, Echo, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, Smartphone Mac, Windows laptop, computer, Chromebook; perfect for home, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, golf cart. You’ll even be able to control basic music playback functions such as Play/Pause & Previous/Next Track from the Bullfrog BF400. Built in FM tuner and included external FM antenna

PERFECT SOUND CUSTOMIZATION – KICKER Connect App lets you select from 5 EQ presets (Kicker / Outdoor / Voice / Treble / Flat), create & select FM presets, control volume, and check battery level right from your compatible smartphone or tablet. You can also join two Bullfrog BF100 speakers together wirelessly for two-channel stereo and for twice the sound!

TAKE THIS SPEAKER ANYWHERE – Water & Dust Resistant (IP66 Rated): IP66-rating means the Kicker Bullfrog BF400 offers complete protection against dust and water spray on all sides. So you can feel confident when taking this speaker system to the pool, beach or camping.

POWER TO SPARE – The speaker’s built-in rechargeable battery gives you long lasting sound up to 20 hours of portable operation. The Bullfrog comes with its own USB charging cable. Just plug it into a computer or a spare AC/USB adapter to recharge. And you can keep your smartphone charged through the USB charging port. The BF400 doubles as a power bank for your smartphones and devices.