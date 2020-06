Last month, seventeen-year-old Kiara Fox came up with a good idea to operate a Virtual Pride about social media. Since then she’s had the girl 18th special birthday, 300,000 new fans and a Virtual Pride that’s attaining millions.

Now it’s likewise providing essential learning sources and support to unorthodox people regarding colour as well as the world acts to the murder regarding George Floyd.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

Montage of Virtual Pride due to Kiara Fox