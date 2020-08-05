KHOOLA Mini Fridge Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer AC/DC Powered System – Compact and Portable for Travel, Car, Skincare or Medical Use (Pink)



Cooler and Warmer capabilities -The mini fridge uses semiconductor technology and has a powerful dual system of cooling and heating for easy switching between cooling and heating. The cooling can low as 5°C and up to about 41°F and the heating temperature can reach about 131℉ and up to 149°F. Applicable all year round, regardless of season. *Stylish Mirror Design -We use tempered glass to design a stylish high-quality mirror door for the small refrigerator, which makes it look smooth and beautiful, dirt-resistant and easy to scrub. No matter where you are, it blends perfectly into the environment. *Compact and Convenient -The compact fridge is large capacity with 4L, less than 20 dB during operation, low noise and quiet. *AC/DC Power Mode-The small refrigerator is equipped with AC/DC power dual mode, easily switch modes according to your needs, suitable for a variety of scenarios, not only for home, kitchen, office, dormitory, but for outdoor traveling by car, busy taxi, enjoy picnic and so on. *Multi-function- Dual system mode makes the function of the mini refrigerator diversified. Its cooling function can be used for refrigerating beverages and fruits or even your skin care products or medicines. The heating function can be used for warm milk, breast milk, bento, hot drinks. Durable design for travelers on the road 4L Cooling & warming. Technology Built from high quality housing, lightweight and easy to carry even when full. High Technology insulation will keep all beverages, food, medicine. at the ideal temperature your desired. This cooler/warmer is essential appliance for anyone who is on road trips or camping and need the certain medicine, food or drinks to maintain a certain temperature. The small refrigerator features unique electronic semiconductor technology, powerful cooling and heating system with quick response of a switch, no refrigerant and Freon, 100% environmentally friendly. IDEAL: For Females — Storage of your cosmetics.

CONVENIENT FOR A RV / CAR REFRIGERATER OR JUST A COMPACT MOBILE FRIDGE CAN BE A COOLER OR WARMER FOR ANY FOOD , DRINKS , MEDICATION STORAGE , SKINCARE AND BEAUTY PRODUCTS , BREASTMILK , INSULIN AND MORE!

SLEEK FRONT GLASS THAT CAN BE WRITTEN ON AND ERASED FOR DAILY REMINDERS OR NOTES. SLEEK AND LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN READY TO BE DISPLAYED ANYWHERE IN YOUR HOME , DESK , OFFICE OR EVEN CAR.

WORKING VOLTAGE IS 110V DC12V AND WEIGHS 4.75 LBS. MINI FRIDGE 4 LITER SIZE: 6.9″ x 9.2″ x 9.5″

COOL CAPACITY: Down to 15°C at 25°C ambient 41° F to 77° F AND HEAT CAPACITY : 50-65°C by thermostat 122° F -149° F AC AND DC PORTABLE AND DETACHABLE POWER CORDS INCLUDED : 1 DC FOR CIGARETTE LIGHTERS AND 1 AC FOR WALL OUTLETS. TAKE OUR SMALL PORTABLE FRIDGE WITH YOU TO YOUR ROADTRIPS, VACATIONS, OFFICE , COLLEGE DORM ROOMS OR JUST TO DISPLAY AT HOME.