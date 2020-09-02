Khmer Rouge Executioner ‘Duch’ Dies in Prison in Cambodia

Khmer Rouge prison chief and executioner Kaing Guek Eav, likewise called Duch, has actually passed away in a Cambodian medical facility at the age of 77, Cambodian federal government and other sources stated on Wednesday.

A previous teacher, Duch was accountable as head of the infamous Tuol Sleng, or S-21, prison in Cambodia for the deaths, typically after harsh abuse, of more than 12,272 detainees held by the communist Khmer Rouge program throughout 1975-79.

Duch passed away in the morning hours ofSept 2 in the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, Cambodia’s National Co-Prosecutor stated in a news release. Duch’s cause of death was not defined, and will now be examined by “national authorities,” the co-prosecutor’s workplace stated.

He was sentenced in 2012 by a UN-backed war criminal activities tribunal, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), to life jail time following demands by district attorneys and victims’ households to increase a 30-year prison term enforced 2 years previously.

A born-again Christian who concealed for 20 years in Cambodia’s countryside prior to his arrest in 1999 following which he invested 12 years in military detention, Duch had actually appealed the very first sentence enforced, stating he had actually just followed orders in his capability as prison chief.

But district attorneys had actually likewise appealed, declaring that his …