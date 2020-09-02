Khmer Rouge executioner ‘Comrade Duch’ dies at 77 – Armenian News

The Khmer Rouge leader who supervised the deaths of countless individuals throughout the Cambodian genocide, and who was serving a life sentence for criminal activities versus humankind, has actually passed away at age 77, CNN reports.

Kaing Guek Eav, frequently understood by his alias, Comrade Duch, passed away simply after midnight on Wednesday at a medical facility in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh, according to a representative for the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, Neth Pheaktra, who made the statement on Twitter.

Duch was a senior figure in Pol Pot’s high-handed communist program and ran the infamous Tuol Sleng S- 21 abuse jail in Phnom Penh, where at least 14,000 individuals passed away.

At least 1.7 million individuals– almost a quarter of Cambodia’s population– passed away from execution, illness, hunger and required labor under the Khmer Rouge program that ruled the nation in between 1975- 1979.

Many of those eliminated were intellectuals or trained experts– individuals thought about counter- revolutionaries by the Khmer Rouge management set on turning Cambodia into a simply agrarian society through callous social engineering policies.