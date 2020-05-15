Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson STILL Not Back Together, Insider Insists: She’s ‘Not In That Headspace Right Now’

The reunion rumors — and even being pregnant rumors — have been swirling nonstop. But it doesn’t matter what anybody thinks, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson nonetheless aren’t romantically concerned.

An insider advised E! News that True Thompson’s mother and father “are not back together and aren’t ‘acting like a couple’”, regardless of being quarantined in the identical home. Hopefully the Good American founder can forgive individuals for speculating!

You could recall Khlo beating the “co-parenting” line like a lifeless horse when beforehand addressing the gossip, and apparently, that’s nonetheless the phrase of the day from the Kardashian camp. The supply spilled:

“They have a great co-parenting relationship right now and that’s it. They have been spending extra time together but have both agreed they aren’t getting back together. … Khloe and Tristan have finally gotten to a good place where they can have conversations…Everything’s running smoothly right now and Khloé wants it to stay like that.”

Maybe KoKo is proud of issues staying the identical, however the confidant claimed Tristan “would love to get back with” the fact star. Unfortunately for him, “she’s just not in that headspace right now.”

Still, the connection between the pair has been going easily throughout lockdown as they agreed to “give [True] some normalcy with both parents being around.” The insider continued:

“Khloé will always have Tristan’s back. He’s been a great dad to True and she respects him in that way.”

The Revenge Body host has definitely made good on that promise. On Thursday, it was revealed she joined the NBA participant in sending a stop and desist letter to a lady claiming Thompson is the daddy of her baby.

The former couple’s lawyer Marty Singer penned a letter to Kimberly Alexander,urging her “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications.” He wrote:

“After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

Well rattling!

Never say Khloé doesn’t stick by her man… or ought to we are saying, co-parent!