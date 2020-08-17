Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘Never Really Fell Out Of Love’ Despite Cheating Scandals?!

These 2 …

Khlo é Kardashian and Tristan Thompson really are back like they never ever left, having actually fixed up in such an excellent psychological area as both co-parents and a romantic couple as soon as again!

And not just does 2-year-old child True Thompson stand to take advantage of the embattled set’s reconciliation, it appears the truth TELEVISION star and her NBA– playing male are chuggin’ along as lovey-dovey life partners today, too!

A source spoke with Us Weekly about the excellent location the couple have actually reached in the middle of their long, winding roadway towards reconciliation, and it seems like True is the focus … with their own star-crossed love not far behind:

“They love coparenting and are in love with True. They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.”

Awww!

Of course, them “never really” falling out of love part there might sound sweet, however it likewise REALLY glosses over a fair bit of misbehavior over the last 2 years! Namely that entire Jordyn Woods cheating scandal which Tristan presumably put Khlo é through back in 2019, together with other accusations (and pictures, and video tapes) of cheating on the basketball star’s part, consisting of while the Revenge Body host was …