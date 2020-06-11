Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Get ‘Very Cozy’ At Birthday Party – Still Just Co-Parents OR Something More?!

OK, what the heck is being conducted here, Miz Khloé?!

Tristan Thompson is right back in Khloé Kardashian‘s life in a BIG way (at least for now?), and there’s plenty of social networking video to prove it! Oh, and True Thompson is nowhere can be found in this whole thing, either, so don’t even try to play that “co-parenting” crap on us now, y’all! LOLz!

The NBA star and his former partner were spotted together on an Instagram Stories video taken by fellow basketball star Jordan Clarkson. In the quick video clip, viewers can see several people — including the KUWTK star and her star-crossed man — celebrating a birthday party with selfies, a cake and candles, and plenty of good cheer.

Ch-ch-check it out (below) and inform us you’re at the very least not raising one eyebrow after seeing Khloé (in cornrows, girl, seriously?!) and Tristan get close again:

People think Khloé & Tristan are right back together as a result of this video pic.twitter.com/FR5FPSSsfu — Dashuniverse ♋︎ (@dashxuniverse) June 10, 2020

Hmmm…

Like we said, we know those two have been hard at work co-parenting True. That’s incredible and commendable considering their past split amid the Jordyn Woods scandal, and we’re always here to stan two exes putting their differences aside to do what’s best for his or her children. But… True’s maybe not at this party??? And this definitely isn’t a kid’s party??? This appears to have gone well beyond the baby girl, so let’s just admit it!!!

TMZ dug some dirt on the Clarkson video here, and an insider coughed up a little bit of info: for one, the hooper and the Good American founder “see each other every day” (again, for True, but still). Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic has been cited since the thing which has “given them a chance to hang out more and work on their friendship.” Uh-huh. Sure!

The pair still lives separately, though, and at the very least outwardly all sources near to the couple continue steadily to insist there’s no official relationship change to report and nothing romantic going on. If you say so…

For what it’s worth, the NBA is about to re-start its season come early july after shutting down in March amid the coronavirus’ initial spread, but Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers ain’t in it! The league, that is hosting all its games in Orlando to finish the summer season, is only re-starting with playoff-contending teams, and the Cavs had the worst record in the complete league if the season paused in March. Womp, womp!

Point is, he and Khloé have plenty of time left this summer to, um, co-parent. Uhh, yes, to co-parent… That little True Thompson is going to get all the parenting she are designed for, isn’t she?!?!

What do U make of MORE reconciliation rumors here, Perezcious readers?? It never ends, does it?! Sound OFF in the comments (below) with your undertake Tristan and Khloé!!!