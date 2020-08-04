Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are ‘Very Much Together’ Again & ‘Beyond Happy’

So far so good!

Things seem to be going pretty well for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after they reportedly rekindled their romance earlier this summer following time apart. Granted, the lack of problems could be thanks to staying in close quarters due to the coronavirus pandemic… We mean, you can’t step out on your lady if you literally can’t step out on your lady.

But whatever works!

A source told People that Tristan is actually being a great partner all around right now:

“She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True. And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.”

Aww, cute!

The now on-again couple and their 2-year-old daughter have largely been keeping to themselves due to the pandemic, which the Good American founder doesn’t seem to mind: