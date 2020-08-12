Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are House Hunting As A Couple For ‘Permanent’ Digs!

Things are buckling down … ONCE AGAIN!

Khlo é Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s love is obviously in the quick lane today, with True Thompson‘s moms and dads apparently aiming to acquire a brand-new house together in the Hidden Hills or Calabasas area of California.

Related: Khlo é Teases ‘Confident’ Rob Kardashian’s Possible Comeback To KUWTK

An expert spilled to Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Khloé and Tristan want to buy a house together. Tristan wants to prove to Khloé that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”

Sounds like they’re all set for a clean slate!

We simply hope Tristan understands dedication isn’t a single gesture of purchasing a house– or a ring– however rather and continuous guarantee that you adhere to every day. And yes, even after the coronavirus remains in the past, and he needs to take a trip for basketball video games once again.

It’s been all however verified after MONTHS of speculation that the previous couple have actually revived their love once again after splitting in February 2019 following an unfaithful scandal including Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, in addition to video proof of unfaithful with other females.

Though Khlo é didn’t precisely talk about her relationship status, she DID declare that co-parenting is their top priority throughout a current sit-down with People, …