Khloe Kardashian To Sell Calabasas Mansion For $19 Million

Khloe Kardashian has actually chosen she’ll carry on from her extraordinary Calabasas estate IF the cost is right, which cost is a massive $19 million!!!

Khloe wants to sell her substantial building in the uber-exclusive gated area, The Oaks, for an amazing $18,950,000 … a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion that’s additionally been house to Justin Bieber and also Eddie Murphy, that purchased it for his ex lover, Nicole Murphy

Khloe entirely refurbished the building, with the aid of well known developers, Waldo Fernandez and also Tommy Clements There are images out on the internet today, however they reveal the house prior to Khole redesigned it.These shots are the method the house presently looks.

The 11,000 square foot estate is where Khloe took down origins after separating Lamar Odom in 2013 … and also it’s ideal down the block from Kourtney‘s home, and also just 5 mins from Kris Jenner‘s Hidden Hills mansion.

Khloe has actually not provided your house yet, however we understand she wants to sell if she obtains her cost.

Khloe’s been shielding in position at the stretching building throughout the coronavirus pandemic, self-isolating with ex lover Tristan Thompson and also their 2-year-old child, True

The estate is stunning, and also it’s spruced up with all the bells and also whistles … house cinema, outrageous bed and breakfast, swimming pool with a jacuzzi, big cooking area with an island, and also a reflection route.

Khloe scooped up the location from Justin back in 2014 for $7.2 million … and also among the very first agendas was 86′ ing the Biebs’ skateboard ramp.