Khloé Kardashian Teases ‘Confident’ Rob Kardashian’s Possible Comeback To KUWTK

On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian hinted in a major way that her little bro, who was once a series staple on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, could be making a return to the world of reality TV.

Aside from a rare cameo during an episode earlier this year when he was celebrating his daughter Dream Kardashian‘s third birthday, we haven’t seen him on the E! series. With Kourtney Kardashian taking a step back from the show, is the famous fam preparing for Rob to fill in the gaps?

The Good American co-founder opened up about the long-running series during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up, teasing her brother’s future involvement:

“My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season.”

Inneresting!! As you’re likely aware, the 33-year-old keeps a relatively low profile online, and we don’t see him too frequently. But from everything we’ve heard, and the pictures we have seen, the Arthur George founder is focused right now on being the best dad possible to Dream, along with his personal wellness journey.

Khloé shared:

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up. I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that. But, like, for [Kourtney Kardashian], if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that.”

Season 18 of the series is currently airing, with some episodes in the latter portion being shot out of their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic:

“During lockdown, we kind of had to, like, finish our season. It just kind of erupted the end. So it’s a lot of us filming but in our individual homes either on tripods, where you just set up and go. Now that’s kind of everyone’s normal, but during it we’re like, ‘How unmotivated [are we]?’”

She continued:

“Like, OK, it’s just me or [Thompson] in a room. It was very different, and awkward and we’re so used to being in each other’s faces. So it’s different, but maybe that’s good for viewers to see, like, that difference. Maybe it’s good for people to see that we can survive without each other.”

