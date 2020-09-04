Khloé Kardashian Still Worried Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson Will ‘Go Back To His Old Ways’

Khloé Kardashian is totally ready for a new beginning with Tristan Thompson… but she’s also smart enough not to forget the past, knowing it just may pop up again…

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is literally living out the “forgive but never forget” life right now, as she’s now back with True Thompson‘s baby daddy after his multiple cheating scandals. Trust remains an issue, however — at least according to insiders close to the couple who spoke to Us Weekly about the reconciliation.

A source spoke to the mag about Khlo-money’s mindset right now — hopeful, but cautious — and noted that Tristan’s old habits will always be of great concern to the Revenge Body host even as she goes all in on their new, rekindled relationship:

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

We can certainly understand that!

The 36-year-old reality TV star, who shares 2-year-old True with the 29-year-old NBA…