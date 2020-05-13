Khloe Kardashian Slams “Nasty” Pregnancy Rumor

Khloe Kardashian is not expecting.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian celebrity required to social networks on Wednesday to close down supposition that she’s anticipating a 2nd youngster with her ex-spouse, Tristan Thompson

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing,” Khloe tweeted onWednesday “SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!” Khloe proceeded. “I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Rumors began flying on social networks after a record asserted Khloe and also Tristan were anticipating a 2nd infant. Khloe’s name was also trending on Twitter for the majority of Wednesday.

However, it seems like that’s merely not real.

Khloe and also Tristan are moms and dads to child True Thompson, that commemorated her 2nd birthday celebration last month.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have actually adhered to Khloe’s trip to having an additional youngster, just recently discussing Tristan as a potential sperm donor.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe stated. “But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”



Khloe additionally informed sis Kendall Jenner and also Kourtney Kardashian on the April episode, “He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor. But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I’m like, ‘You know what, I don’t want that.'”

KUTWK followers have actually additionally viewed Khloe’s trip with Tristan throughout the years, from the beginning of their partnership to inviting infant True, along with his disloyalty rumors. InFeb 2019, E! News confirmed that Khloe and Tristan had split, amidst disloyalty reports including Kylie Jenner‘s BFF, Jordyn Woods

Since that time, the ex lovers have actually concentrated on co-parenting their child, placing on an unified front.

In March, a resource informed E! News that the basketball celebrity had actually been “spending more time” with Khloe amidst social distancing.

“He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season,” the resource shared. “It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly.”

“Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan,” the expert included. “He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”