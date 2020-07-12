Khloé Kardashian Says She & Tristan Thompson Are In A ‘Really Good Space’ Co-Parenting

Andy Cohen is getting the scoop from Khloé Kardashian about how she and Tristan Thompson are co-parenting.

In a newly released Keeping Up With The Kardashians bonus clip, True Thompson‘s momma chats with Benjamin Cohen‘s dad while at the Hard Rock Hotel in Florida about her experience with the NBA baller:

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space.”

Koko added:

“It’s like I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him.”

Granted, this clip was taken pre-coronavirus, and we know they’ve definitely been spending more hours together through the pandemic, but regardless it’s great to know that they’ve been getting along because of their daughter’s sake.

She goes on to share with you that he is “[True’s] dad and he’s a fantastic dad to her,” which is really what matters by the end of the afternoon! The 36-year-old added: