Khloé Kardashian Says Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is ‘Weird’: Details On What’s Working For Them HERE!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have long had an interesting — and sometimes messy — relationship. But if there’s one thing we know for sure about them, it’s that they’ll put baby True above all else.

Reconciliation rumors have swirled around the will-they, won’t-they exes for months, but Khloé has remained consistent in beating the “co-parents only” drum. In a chat with E! News, she summed up their relationship during the coronavirus crisis, saying:

“We’re doing a great job and I’m really grateful that we’re able to.”

Koko acknowledged that the friendly relationship may be unusual. However, it’s one that has been modeled to her several times over in the KarJenner clan, starting with the divorce between momager Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. She explained:

“I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that…just because people aren’t together doesn’t mean you have to be rude or they’re out of your life. You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I’m just used to that. I’m sure it’s so weird to so many people.”

The Good American founder is currently promoting her partnership with Nurtec ODT, a migraine medication that’s been “one of the very few things” to help ease the debilitating migraine pain that she’s been suffering from since she was a tween. Another helpful assistant for the busy momma in lockdown? An active child-rearing partner!

She shared:

“Tristan has been so amazing during this quarantine, he’s been so helpful, and you know, when you can’t rely on so many other people’s help, it’s so great that you have like, essentially he’s your partner, he’s True’s dad. And I need his help more now. So I’m really grateful for that, and we’ve been along, and I mean… it’s been weirdly really good.”

But you don’t have to take Khlo’s word for it — you’ll be able to see their relationship for yourself in the upcoming quarantine episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality star teased:

“You’re gonna see us going into the pandemic, which I think is just interesting for a lot people,. A lot of me and Tristan navigating like the co-parenting thing with one another.”

Will you be there front row with popcorn? And will the new episodes finally put to rest those pesky engagement rumors? Only time will tell…