Khloe Kardashian responds to claims her family broke social distancing rules at Scott Disick’s birthday party: ‘It drives me wild’

Khloe Kardashian has responded to claims she and her family have damaged social distancing pointers by internet hosting a birthday social gathering for Scott Disick, the ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the fact TV star shared a number of images of herself with Disick, together with two that appeared to have been taken lately at a California house.

“Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you!” Kardashian wrote within the caption.

“Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live. Forever family! I love you long time!”

Earlier within the day, Kardashian additionally shared {a photograph} of her two-year-old daughter, True, on her Instagram Story in the identical California house with the caption: “Stay safe! Stay smart! Remember to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance.”

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kardashian’s daughter True will also be seen enjoying with her younger cousins.

But the posts, alongside those who Kardashian’s youthful sister Kylie Jenner shared from the identical day, prompted criticism that Kardashian was not following her personal recommendation.





According to Us Weekly, Kardashian responded to a remark from one one who accused the TV star of posting about social distancing whereas her whole family have been attending the identical social gathering.

“They are all cousins,” she replied. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

In response to one other remark, Kardashian wrote: “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has stated that as of earlier this month, small gatherings could happen amongst individuals from totally different households as long as numbers are restricted and social distancing is in place.