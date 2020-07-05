Khloé Kardashian Reacts To Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors – Amid Weekend Spent At His Place!

Well, well, well… Khloé Kardashian has some trying to explain to do!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and founder of the Good American fashion line is reacting instantly to the rumors which have been following around her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. As you’ll recall, the pair has been rumored to be engaged (or near to it) centered on some sleuthing by eagle-eyed fans, and dished dirt from insiders allegedly near True Thompson‘s parents who apparently know what’s going on behind the scenes.

Late this week, the now 36-year-old reality TELEVISION mogul and Revenge Body host hopped onto Twitter and reacted in real time to all or any the rumors swirling around about her and the NBA star. To hear hear tell it, as you can see (below), she seemed honestly pretty confused and bewildered by the whole thing:

After that series of tweets, she later admitted that quarantine has us all finding a little loopy, using a string of emojis to bring home her point. That part is not wrong, at least! But the rest?

Well, maybe …you know, if you take her reaction only at face value. She might be playing it coy! Just saying!!! After all, there were no shortage of reports and rumors and sightings and insider details about both of these for months and months now, so, like, think about it!

Oh, and to make matters even more interesting? The KUWTK reality star and one-time partner to Tristan before things all went sour apparently spent much of the July Fourth weekend at his place, along with the remaining portion of the Kardashian family!

Paparazzi cameras captured Khlo-money planning and out of Tristan’s house along side True and many other family throughout the day on Saturday, ultimately causing a major sneaking suspicion and much more hubbub about her possibly having reconciled with him!

You can see those paparazzi pics HERE. Hmmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U model of these two getting mighty close as they have already been over the past couple of months?! And then especially this week-end?? Is something going on here, or nah?!

Sound OFF about the possible love birds with your accept the situation down in the comments (below)!!!