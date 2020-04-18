Khloe Kardashian Pays for Elderly’s Groceries at Trader Joe’s, Ralphs

Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian is doing her half, identical to most everybody else with means — the youngest OG Kardashian sister bought up vivid and early to cowl groceries for our most weak.

Sources inform TMZ … Khloe’s been up and at ’em this previous week, hitting up totally different Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s shops within the L.A. space to pay for the early aged customers’ meals of their basket. As you understand, totally different supermarkets have been opening an hour early or so to let seniors are available in first and store, and we’re advised Khloe’s lined a number of totally different tabs.

She even helped out grocery staffers … our sources say Khloe purchased retailer reward playing cards for over 200 workers amongst numerous areas she visited — all with the intent of hooking them up with grub for them and their households. Hey, cashiers and re-stockers gotta eat too.

Khloe’s simply the most recent Kardashian-Jenner member of the family to present again — Kylie’s been placing in work with a million-dollar donation to COVID-19 reduction causes, in addition to hand sanitizer donations. Kim’s undergarment firm, SKIMS, made a million-dollar donation itself.