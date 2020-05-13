Khloe Kardashian Is Not Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian as well as Tristan Thompson do NOT have one more bun in the stove, regardless of great deals of conjecture or else … TMZ has actually discovered.

While reports as well as records began swirling Wednesday early morning claiming Khloe was pregnant with the NBA celebrity’s youngster, our resources inform us that’s not the situation.

Sources near Khloe inform TMZ … she is NOT pregnant as well as the report mill began just due to the fact that eagle-eyed followers observed she was uploading a great deal of pink blossoms lately, which they misinterpreted as an indicator of one more child imminent.

Fans additionally kept in mind a great deal of the pictures as well as video clips Khloe’s been uploading on social networks are from the waistline up or throwback photos … yet we’re informed it’s not an indicator she’s really anticipating.

As you recognize … Khloe as well as Tristan have one youngster with each other currently, True Thompson, that lately commemorated her second birthday celebration

Sounds like points are great in between Khloe as well as TT, despite the fact that they do not live under the very same roofing … our resources claim they have actually been seeing each various other every so often throughout Cali’s stay-at-home order due to their child, as well as the household commemorated Mother’s Day with each other.

Khloe’s still a mommy of one … which’s not altering whenever quickly.