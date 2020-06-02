Khloé Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Care’ What Fans Think About Her Drastically Different Looks!

Khloé Kardashian isn’t shedding any sleep over her haters!

It’s been over per week for the reason that Keeping Up with the Kardashian star debuted a set of jaw-dropping images that includes her new “bronde” look, which immediately went viral amongst followers who had been extra targeted on her face and commenting how she appeared “so different.” Seriously, although, even we needed to do a double-take!

In case you someway missed it, have one other have a look at the photographs that began all of it (beneath):

The Good American founder stored a superb humorousness about all the scrutinies at first, clapping again on the hypothesis of cosmetic surgery with witty one-liners and seemingly ignoring the hate. And now a brand new Us Weekly report is backing up that power and claiming KoKo actually and actually doesn’t give a f**ok what individuals take into consideration these controversial pics! A supply near the scenario divulged:

“Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos.”

Nope, not one bit! In truth, her intent WAS to get “under bitches skin” from the start, proper? Cue Feelin’ Myself by Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj whereas we’re at it! The insider added:

“She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

And that’s all that issues on the finish of the day, proper??

Listen. The level is, that is hardly the primary time Khloé’s been on the receiving finish of those feedback, and it’s extremely probably they received’t decelerate on the price she switches up her signature look. But True Thompson‘s momma isn’t letting that cease her recreation on the ‘gram as she uploaded one other complicated set of pics simply days in the past:

As we touched on earlier, the truth starlet had a snarky response for a commenter who requested, “why do you look so different in all your photos?”

“From my weekly face transplant, clearly.”

More like from weekly visits from her longtime make-up artist and the Facetune app… however we get the sentiment right here!

While Khloé appears to be working above all of the noise, we will’t think about how exhausting it have to be to discipline opinions about whether or not or not you’ve gone below the knife each time you flex on social media. She may attempt to be extra constant and save herself the trouble — however as this supply famous, the starlet doesn’t plan on giving the trolls what they need!

Are U shopping for the entire “unbothered” angle lately, Perezcious readers? Or does the truth that she retains addressing the backlash spell out insecurity? Let us know your ideas (beneath) within the feedback part!

