Khloé Kardashian DENIES She’s Pregnant & Slams ‘Sick’ False Stories!

We were almost awaiting this!

After Twitter went WILD on Wednesday asserting Khlo é Kardashian was pregnant with her 2nd youngster, the fact TELEVISION pillar required to social media sites to resolve the reports!

We absolutely understood she had not been pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s generate once more, however we swerve …

She begun by stating:

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Kardashian after that took place, offering a large F ** K YOU to any individual considering in on her life:

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

She completed by sharing:

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

Well there you have it, people. Don’ t think whatever you see trending on Twitter!

