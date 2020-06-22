Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Father’s Day With Special Photos Of Formerly Estranged Caitlyn Jenner & Tristan Thompson – LOOK!

Khloé Kardashian is feeling nostalgic and loving in honor of Father’s Day!

The 35-year-old momma seemingly have buried a few old grudges with her Sunday afternoon social media posts, and is focused on paying tribute to the daddy figures in her life! So sweet!

Yesterday, the Good American founder took to her Instagram account showing off Caitlyn JennerTristan Thompsonand even an old throwback pick of her late biological father, Robert Kardashian Sr., in a joint Father’s Day tribute.

As you can see with the choice of pics (below), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was opting for equal parts cute, sweet, and nostalgic in her awesome group of snaps both new and old:

Throwback Father’s Day! Pictured from years back, prior to her biological father’s passing, Khloé shared this snap of Caitlyn (then Bruce) and Robert Kardashian Sr. together. Very sweet! / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

And more of Jenner:

Silly string was EVERY THING back in the afternoon! Love it! / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Take a look!

Khloé and Caitlyn, shown chilling out together here. So sweet! / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

And it wasn’t just her very own fatherly figures!

The Revenge Body host also showed off some snaps of 2-year-old daughter True Thompson and her co-parenting partner in NBA star Tristan (below):

Say what you should about Tristan but that he really seems to be a loving, doting father to adorable little True! Awww! / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Check out this never-before-seen image:

Khloé loves showing off the fun both of these have together! / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Awww! Loving it, loving it!!

Of course, Khloé has previously had strained relations with two of the fathers in those pics — namely Caitlyn, who claimed to have become notably estranged from her daughter following her transition five years back. And obviously, there’s the ongoing controversy surrounding Tristan attempting to get back in to the reality TELEVISION star’s good graces after multiple cheating scandals greater than a year ago.

But Khlo-money seems content to let bygones be bygones (at least for now), and progress with this special family day. So great! Always want to see some body willing to function as the bigger person in the specific situation and do the right thing. Good job, Khloé! What do U think of the truth TV star’s Father’s Day shoutouts, y’all? Totally normal and expected or nice to see she’s come full circle after some tough inter-family drama? Sound off with your undertake the fam and its many famous fathers down in the comments (below)!!!

