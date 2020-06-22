Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Father’s Day With Special Photos Of Formerly Estranged Caitlyn Jenner & Tristan Thompson – LOOK!

Khloé Kardashian is feeling nostalgic and loving in honor of Father’s Day!

The 35-year-old momma seemingly have buried a few old grudges with her Sunday afternoon social media posts, and is focused on paying tribute to the daddy figures in her life! So sweet!

Yesterday, the Good American founder took to her Instagram account showing off Caitlyn Jenner, Tristan Thompson, and even an old throwback pick of her late biological father, Robert Kardashian Sr., in a joint Father’s Day tribute.

As you can see with the choice of pics (below), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was opting for equal parts cute, sweet, and nostalgic in her awesome group of snaps both new and old:

And more of Jenner:

Take a look!

And it wasn’t just her very own fatherly figures!

The Revenge Body host also showed off some snaps of 2-year-old daughter True Thompson and her co-parenting partner in NBA star Tristan (below):

Check out this never-before-seen image:

Awww! Loving it, loving it!!

Of course, Khloé has previously had strained relations with two of the fathers in those pics — namely Caitlyn, who claimed to have become notably estranged from her daughter following her transition five years back. And obviously, there’s the ongoing controversy surrounding Tristan attempting to get back in to the reality TELEVISION star’s good graces after multiple cheating scandals greater than a year ago.

But Khlo-money seems content to let bygones be bygones (at least for now), and progress with this special family day. So great! Always want to see some body willing to function as the bigger person in the specific situation and do the right thing. Good job, Khloé! What do U think of the truth TV star’s Father’s Day shoutouts, y’all? Totally normal and expected or nice to see she’s come full circle after some tough inter-family drama? Sound off with your undertake the fam and its many famous fathers down in the comments (below)!!!