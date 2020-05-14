Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action Over Woman’s ”Malicious” Paternity Claim

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fired off a stop and desist letter to a girl claiming the NBA star is the daddy of her baby, E! News can solely reveal.

In a stop and desist letter despatched by the previous couple’s lawyer, Marty Singer, on Wednesday, May 13, Kimberly Alexander is requested to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” concerning a paternity declare that surfaced on-line.

Tabloid website Gossip of the City published copies of alleged paperwork from LB Genetics—a facility specializing in paternity and household relationship DNA testing companies—that advised Tristan took a paternity check in Jan. 2020. That identical report featured screenshots of textual content messages allegedly despatched by Tristan to Kimberly, in addition to copies of emails that Kimberly purportedly obtained from her former lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

In the stop and desist letter obtained by E! News, Singer confirms that Tristan did take a paternity check, which got here out adverse. Kimberly then requested Tristan take a second check, which Singer says he agreed to take—solely on the situation that an AABB-accredited lab carry out the check.

Singer writes within the doc, “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

Khloe and Tristan’s lawyer goes on to say that Kimberly was “fired” by Bloom’s authorized agency. (In an alleged letter despatched from Bloom’s agency to Kimberly and revealed by Gossip of the City, it mentioned they had been “unable to resolve your claims” and may not signify her. When contacted by E! News, Bloom declined to remark.)

The stop and desist letter to Kimberly goes on to state, “It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.”

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results,” Singer writes. “It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.”

The bombshell letter concludes partly, “We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as ‘private’) and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients.”

“This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Tristan is already a mother or father to 2 youngsters. He welcomed his son Prince Thompson, 3, with ex Jordan Craig in 2016. He and Khloe welcomed his daughter True Thompson, 2, in 2018. As followers will recall, the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 29-year-old basketball professional broke up in 2019 following a cheating scandal. Despite their highly-publicized fallout, Khloe and Tristan proceed to place True first and co-parent their little lady.

E! News has reached out to Kimberly for touch upon the stop and desist letter.