Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Send Cease & Desist Letter To Woman Claiming The NBA Star Is The Father Of Her Child!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are a united entrance amid their newest controversy!

As the truth TV star made headlines on Wednesday when followers took to Twitter speculating she was pregnant together with her second little one — after which once more together with her subsequent denial — a gossip weblog had recommended the professional basketball participant may be the daddy of one other lady’s little one.

The outlet, Gossip of the City, revealed alleged paperwork displaying he had taken a paternity check this previous January, however didn’t share the outcomes. They went on declare Thompson, who’s already the daddy of two youngsters, can be taking one other DNA check at a special facility, per the alleged child momma’s request in textual content messages supposedly between her and the NBA star.

Well, it appears like each Khloé and Tristan are over the BS as a result of in line with E! News, they despatched a stop and desist letter to this lady yesterday!

Kimberly Alexander has been requested by their lawyer, Marty Singer, to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” together with her paternity declare. While Singer confirmed the 29-year-old athlete did take that preliminary check, the legal professional revealed it got here out damaging, which seemingly led Kimberly to request he takes one other. Tristan agreed, however solely on the situation an AABB-accredited lab performs it.

The former couple’s lawyer fired off:

“After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

He additionally claimed Kimberly was “fired” by Lisa Bloom‘s agency, which initially represented her over the alleged paternity, and he went on to slam her for being fame-hungry:

“It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.”

Singer continued to blast off, stating:

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.”

Their legal professional even went on to name out her social media account, the place Kimberly has supposedly been speaking extra in regards to the paternity matter:

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as ‘private’) and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients.”

The letter lastly concluded with:

“This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Yikes!! Guess that is what occurs whenever you mess with the Kardashians, proper??

Considering Tristan’s dishonest previous, it wouldn’t be arduous to imagine some folks may attempt to take benefit. But after one DNA check comes again constructive and he’s prepared to take one other elsewhere, perhaps nonetheless going off on him allegedly being your little one’s father is the flawed transfer?

Khloé, who hasn’t spoken publicly in regards to the matter, can be quarantining with True Thompson‘s father, so of course she’s right here to defend her ex, too!

Think that is the final we’ll be listening to in regards to the drama, although?? Let us know what U suppose within the feedback (under)!

