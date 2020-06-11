Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Get Cozy at Birthday Party



Exclusive Details

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are attached at the hip again, but only for an instant. At least for now.

We’ve known the exes have been hanging out together while co-parenting True over the past weeks — but at a friend’s birthday celebration they looked very cozy again … without kid around the corner.

In the vid, posted by Tristan’s old teammate, Jordan Clarkson … Khloe and Tristan are standing right alongside each other while singing and holding up their phones. Notably, it appears like his arm is around her.

It’s not as earth-shattering as those pregnancy rumors — that have been false — but for these 2, any news is big news. Our sources say the party was going down at Tristan’s home in L.A., but despite appearances, they’re maybe not back on as a few.

We’re told Tristan sees Khloe and their daughter every single day … and the pandemic has simply given them an opportunity to hang out more and work with their friendship.

Our sources say they still live separately, though, and insist there isn’t any change for their relationship status … still just friends and co-parents.

They are together on a single thing, though — we broke the story, Khloe and Tristan threatened to sue a woman for lying and defamation after she made claims that he was the daddy of her child. Their lawyers say that’s been proven false, and Tristan did eventually sue her.



