Khloé Kardashian Addresses Her Drastically ‘Different’ Faces In Photos After Going Viral!

Khloé Kardashian has had the time this week!

After firing off on critics who questioned her well-known household throwing a not-socially-distanced birthday celebration for Scott Disick amid quarantine, the truth TV starlet is lastly addressing why her look seemed “so different” from certainly one of her newest pics, which nearly immediately went viral!

On Thursday, she shared new snaps of herself to Instagram, which had one commenter asking, “why do you look so different in all your photos?” We can’t say we haven’t puzzled the identical factor! Sarcastically referencing the hypothesis of cosmetic surgery, Khloé replied with:

“From my weekly face transplant, clearly.”

At least her humorousness hasn’t gone anyplace! See one of many offending photographs (beneath)!

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tagged in her most up-to-date IG posts, she’s been getting visits from her make-up artist, Ash Holm, hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, and forehead guru, Kelley Baker, regardless of Los Angeles coronavirus pointers stating these not quarantining collectively ought to keep six toes aside. Additionally, they need to use clean face coverings when involved with anybody who isn’t a family member.

Hard to imagine KoKo was getting her face beat with a masks overlaying the vast majority of it!!

So, is make-up really accountable for her “different” transformations, particularly contemplating her final jarring shot?? Followers appeared to voice their concern, too, commenting:

“now this is the khloe I know and love <3” “She looks way different for some reason 🤷‍♂️” “Now is another face . 😳” “What happen to the other khloe” “You a whole animorph” “WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT DID YOU DO WITH KHLOE? 😃 LOOK GOOD TO 👍👍👍” “Your entire face has changed. You need to stop with the surgeries” “I’m literally going to Kybella my whole face now. Hoooowwwwwwwwwww?” “I love you, but I hope True can recognize you. I know you still have the same good heart 💜 but allow your child to see herself in you visually.”

Facetuning apps want to sit back for a minute earlier than all of us come out of quarantine questioning if we’ve simply been catfished!

Have U been pondering there’s one thing extra behind her photographs, Perezcious readers?? Or are we diving manner too deep right into a storyline we’ll by no means get to see on KUWTK? We need to hear all of your ideas within the feedback (beneath)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Instar & Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]