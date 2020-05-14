Khloe and Tristan Threaten to Sue Woman Claiming He’s Father of Her Child

Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are threatening to take a girl to court docket for persevering with to declare Tristan’s the daddy of her baby — and they are saying DNA proves he isn’t.

The lawyer for the co-parenting exes — pit bull legal professional Marty Singer — fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly Alexander, saying … “We demand that you immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” in regards to the paternity of her baby.

According to the letter … Tristan had beforehand taken a paternity check through which it was “unequivocally proven” he isn’t Alexander’s kid’s father, however she’s continued to unfold lies about Khloe and the NBA star, together with claims they falsified or “fixed” the check.

Singer says the check was carried out at one of the nation’s extra respected labs and was permitted by Kimberly’s legal professionals.

The letter additionally alleges Alexander has defamed Khloe by claiming she has paid folks off to shut them up, in addition to Tristan … by claiming he is a deadbeat dad.

Finally, Singer says regardless that one check has already confirmed Tristan’s not the daddy, he agreed to take a second check to affirm … however Alexander refused, and subsequently misplaced her authorized counsel.

Singer provides of Alexander … “It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame.”

Khloe and Tristan are demanding Alexander cease defaming them on social media and elsewhere, and take away any damaging posts about them … or she’ll be sued.