Member of the “Homeland” party Khachik Galstyan writes on his Facebook page.

“The cynics of the new Armenia. When the ancient Greeks went dark! In the IV century they were creating a school of women or cynicism, they did not even imagine that “new Armenians” would come to power in Armenia in the XXI century:

which will conquer unsurpassed heights in the realm of cynicism,

who will present the visit of an RA citizen to Artsakh as a provocation of war,

who will present their non-visit to Artsakh as a great favor,





who will tear the flag of Artsakh from the tribune of the RA NA,





who will hand over Artsakh to the enemy and say that they have done more for Artsakh,





who will spend the state budget mercilessly and say that they are saving.