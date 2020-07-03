Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap dies ‘from Covid-19 complications’

Abdulmanap died in a Moscow hospital due to complications stemming from Covid-19 illness, according to the RT.com web site. He was aged 57.

“I ask Allah to bless the deceased with his mercy, and to give your believing hearts patience despite the pain and to bring us along with our family members in heaven.

Khabib said in May that Abdulmanap was in a serious condition. He had traveled back once again to his home in Dagestan, Russia when lockdown measures were implemented. However, in an interview with ESPN in early June, Abdelaziz said that his situation was improving. “Khabib is very strong, his family is very strong and his father is very strong,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s improving. He opened his eyes and he’s responding a little bit — good sign. Allah is in control.” RT.com reported that Abdulmanap suffered a heart attack after being clinically determined to have coronavirus. He then underwent emergency bypass surgery, and he was twice placed into a medically-induced coma. John Kavanagh, coach of Khabib’s rival Conor McGregor, took to Twitter to send his condolences. “Very sorry to hear of the passage through of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many rising fighters. “Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.” Khabib Nurmagomedov, 31, may be the reigning UFC lightweight champion and has the longest active undefeated streak in MMA. Describing Abdulmanap as “world-renowned mixed martial arts coach,” RT.com said Khabib’s father converted part of their family house right into a gym, that has been where son learned to wrestle.





