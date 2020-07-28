Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Justin Gaethje in October return, says UFC president Dana White

The UFC president verified the long-awaited bout will now happen on October 24, after a tough year for the Russian fighter.

“It’s been very rough on him,” White informed CNN Sport’s DonRiddell “His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him.”

‘The fight is going to occur’

There had actually been reports that ruling light-weight champ Nurmagomedov may retire from the sport following the death of his daddy however his group had actually formerly stated he would return after a duration of sorrow.

Although White did not expose the area for the fight, he stated he was positive it would go on this time after it was at first slated for September.

“It’s going to happen, tell you right here right now. That fight is going to happen,” he stated.

Due to the continuous pandemic, White arranged a UFC bubble on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to host contests.

Between July 11 and July 25, ‘Fight Island’ hosted a choice of bouts, consisting of Kamaru Usman’s success over Jorge Masvidal to maintain his welterweight crown in UFC 251.

Nurmagomedov was likewise due to fight Tony Ferguson previously this year however the fight was cancelled since of the pandemic.

The Russian has actually been poised to fight Ferguson 5 times considering that December 2015, however the bout has actually never ever occurred due to injury or disease.