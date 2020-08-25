KFC drops Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid coronavirus

Global junk food giant KFC states it is stopping its “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan offered the present health guidance since of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” the business stated.

It has actually modified its product packaging with the expression obscured however KFC stated the expression would return when the time was right.

KFC outlets closed momentarily in March, however the majority of have actually now resumed.

The business exposed its make over through a YouTube video, revealing the slogan pixelated on posters and its food “buckets”, stating: “That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now.”

Some individuals discussed social networks the slogan was not a health risk as you were currently consuming with your own hands.

But the finger-lickin’ message has actually triggered issue considering that the pandemic started. In March, the Advertising Standards Authority got 163 grievances about a KFC TELEVISION advert which included individuals licking their fingers.

The plaintiffs thought about the advert was reckless since they believed it motivated behaviour that may increase the possibilities of …