Key West Police arrested an 8-year-old at school. His wrists were too small for the handcuffs

Part of the Key West police bodycam video of the December 2018 arrest was launched on Monday by civil liberties lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing the kid’s mom.

On Tuesday she submitted a federal claim, declaring that the officers utilized extreme force, that school authorities stopped working to step in, which the city and school district breached the Americans with DisabilitiesAct The claim states the kid has unique requirements.

Key West Police decreased to comment to CNN, pointing out the lawsuits.

The mom, Bianca N. Digennaro, stated in a Zoom interview Tuesday that her kid was arrested, required to prison, finger-printed, DNA-swabbed and had his mugshot taken that day. The kid– who was 3-and-a-half-feet high and weighed 64 pounds, Crump stated– was charged with felony battery. His mom battled the case in court for 9 months up until a district attorney dismissed the charges. Crump, Devon Jacob and Sue-Ann Robinson are representing Digennaro in the claim. “This is a heartbreaking example of how our educational and policing systems train children to be criminals by treating them like criminals — if convicted, the child in this case would have been a convicted felon at eight years old,” Crump stated in a declaration. “This little boy was failed by everyone who played a part in this horrific incident.” Jacob, Digennaro’s lawyer, stated the chief’s remark that this was a basic arrest was exactly the concern. “That is the issue. That is why we have this claim. This is gon na …

