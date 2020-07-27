Key Trump adviser ‘tests positive’ for coronavirus – Armenian News

United States President Donald Trump’s nationwide security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus, BBC News reports, mentioning United States media.

Mr O’Brien, 54, has actually supposedly been self- separating and working from house, the sources stated.

He would be the greatest- ranking authorities in Mr Trump’s administration understood to have actually evaluated favorable.

It is unclear when the 2 last fulfilled, however they appeared together 2 weeks earlier on a journey to Miami.

One source informed Bloomberg that Mr O’Brien had actually run out his workplace for a week which the adviser had actually contracted the infection after a household occasion.

He is still running the National Security Council, primarily by phone, Bloomberg reports.

Anyone near the president is evaluated frequently for Covid-19