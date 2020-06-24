Key specs of vivo iQOO Z1x appear, reveal 120 Hz refresh rate

The gaming branch of vivo is iQOO and it already launched a midranger called iQOO Z1 with Dimensity 1000+ chipset and 44W super-fast charging. A cheaper alternative of it is going to be unveiled soon, and it is called iQOO Z1x.

We already knew it will have Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery, but today two leaksters revealed much more details on Weibo. The iQOO Z1x will arrive with a 6.57 LCD that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the fast charging will undoubtedly be downgraded to 33W.

One of the leaksters said the main camera will be 48 MP, even though the camera experience rarely matters in the world of gaming smartphones. What is more essential is the memory – one other leakster says 8/128 GB, but the question remains whether it will be DDR5 RAM + UFS 3.0 storage, or vivo is prone to stick with the cheaper rather than so new DDR4X & UFS 2.1.

The price is the big question here – the standard iQOO Z1 started from CNY2,198, but the 8/128 GB version was CNY2,498 ($350/320). If the Z1x is wanting to reduce the cost while keeping the iQOO experience, we have been likely considering the realm of CNY2,000 ($280/250), which is probably the most competitive budget range for midrangers, even if not absolutely all of them are gaming-oriented.

