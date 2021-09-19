Key risks to the stock market for the rest of 2021; Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary on FTX and crypto

BofA Global Research, U.S. Equity Strategist and Head of US SMID Cap Strategy, Jill Carey Hall, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to discuss the changing tones in the market as price targets shift and the critical risk for investors.

Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Brooke DePalam to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

Investor and FTX Ambassador Kevin O’Leary joins Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero and Alexis Chrisoforous with FTX.US President Brett Harrison to discuss the growth of FTX and regulation in cryptocurrencies.

Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

Forbes CEO Michael Federle joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi to discuss the company going public via SPAC and outlook for growth for the business publication.

Francis Suarez, Miami Mayor, talks MiamiCoin after the city votes to access $4.5M in city-based crypto funds.