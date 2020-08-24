Key opposition figures detained in Belarus

Belarusian authorities detained three opposition leaders on Monday morning, as strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko battles to quell the most serious protests he has faced during his 26 years in power.

The eastern European nation has been convulsed by strikes and protests since Mr Lukashenko claimed victory over his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in a deeply flawed presidential election two weeks ago.

Ms Tikhanovskaya has called for fresh elections, and her allies have set up a “co-ordination council” to negotiate a transition of power. However Mr, Lukashenko has refused to negotiate, and branded his opponents “bandits” and “puppets” controlled by foreign masters.

Sergei Dylevsky and Olga Kovalkova, both members of the opposition council, were detained in the capital Minsk on Monday morning. Separately, Alexander Lavrinovich, a leader of the strike at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, was also detained, according to local media reports.

Police said the activists were detained on administrative charges of organising unsanctioned protests, which carry a fine.

The detentions are the latest show of defiance by Mr Lukashenko, who told protesting workers last week that there would not be new elections until they killed him.